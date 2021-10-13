Dense Fog Advisory issued for Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Marshall; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.