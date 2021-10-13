Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berrien DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to one quarter of a mile or less at times. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte, St. Joseph IN, Elkhart, Starke, Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN and Kosciusko Counties. In Michigan, Berrien County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.