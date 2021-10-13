CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Britain and Italy start work on partnership to boost trade

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVFqA_0cPYwk2O00
Britain's trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters, in Rome, Italy, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain and Italy have agreed to pursue a new trade partnership, the British trade department said on Wednesday following talks on the sidelines of a G20 ministerial meeting in Italy.

Britain, seeking to establish new trading ties around the world following its exit from the European Union, said talks would start on a new partnership aimed at promoting exports and investment.

"Enhancing our bilateral relationship with Italy is a win-win, which will boost export opportunities and investment promotion for our businesses," trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

As a member of the EU, Italy's trade with Britain is governed by the EU-wide deal which came into force after Brexit, and which some exporters say has increased barriers to the movement of goods and services.

But Trevelyan said talks with Italy could promote British exports like life sciences and defence, and help improve ties in growth sectors like digital services and green technology.

The aim is to form a new partnership which sees both sides meet annually at ministerial level and fosters more business-to-business partnerships, the trade department said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU mulling ways to end jet lease to Belarus’ airline

European Union foreign ministers looked at ways on Monday to stop the illegal migration into the 27-nation bloc from neighboring Belarus including stopping companies from leasing jets to Belarusian airline Belavia.The EU has accused the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of facilitating migration into the bloc in retaliation for EU sanctions. Thousands of migrants have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland Lithuania and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three of which are EU nations that border Belarus.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after the meeting that...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

EU says exports of COVID-19 vaccines now top 1 billion mark

The European Union’s top official said Monday that the bloc has now exported over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vaccines have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world, to nations including Japan, Britain South Africa and Brazil Von der Leyen announced that, on top of the exports, the EU will donate at least half a billion doses to middle- and lower-income countries that are affected most by the pandemic....
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Britain#Uk#British#G20#The European Union
The Independent

Boris Johnson to laud green credentials of firm that runs ‘UK’s largest carbon emitter’

The company behind a power plant accused of being Britain’s biggest carbon emitter is set to be highlighted by Boris Johnson as an example of the “best of UK innovation and green technology”, The Independent has learned. The prime minister will this week host 200 investors at a summit featuring 12 companies that are supporting his 10-point climate plan and “helping cement the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s number-one centre for green technology”.But among the companies is the Drax Group, whose taxpayer-subsidised renewable energy plant in north Yorkshire...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU commissioner on climate action: "Leave no one behind"

All nations have a responsibility to ensure that no one gets left behind and that changes are as fair as possible in the transition to a greener economy that's needed to address the climate crisis, European Commission for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said Monday.“I think that the greatest boundaries are the same in the developing world as in the developed world: we should leave no one behind. And of course, if you’re in the developing world, the risk of leaving people behind is bigger than in the developed world,” Timmermans said. “And that’s going to be our biggest challenge.”Timmermans...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

We say 'no' to EU centralism - Polish PM

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Poland rejects European Union centralism, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday and accused the bloc of overstepping its competences, amid a deepening row with Brussels over the rule of law. "EU competencies have clear boundaries, we must not remain silent when those boundaries are...
POLITICS
Reuters

Decision day for DraftKings over bid for UK gambling group Entain

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. group DraftKings must decide on Tuesday whether to make a formal offer for Entain , potentially kicking off a $22-billion-plus bid battle for the British gambling firm. Shares in Entain, which hit a record high late September after it received a $22.4 billion buyout proposal...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Reuters

Surge in goods from China strains Russia's railway network

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Explosive growth in sea shipping costs is prompting Chinese manufacturers to send more goods to Europe by rail across Russia, but the growth in demand is creating bottlenecks and straining network capacity. With countries frantically replenishing stocks and exporting finished goods as they recover from...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Europe needs a regulated gas bank - Snam CEO

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Europe needs to set up a regulated gas bank using existing unused storage space to help find a solution to the gas crisis, the head of Italy's Snam (SRG.MI) said on Tuesday. "We need a kind of whatever it takes of gas," Snam CEO Marco...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union

Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland's constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland's nationalist government fear that the court's ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or a departure from the 27-nation EU like Britain did with Brexit. The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.” Here is a look at the differing views on the matter...
POLITICS
Reuters

European stocks inch up as tech, mining shares offset losses in Ericsson

(Reuters) -Europe’s main stock index edged higher on Tuesday as gains in mining and technology shares helped offset losses in Sweden’s Ericsson, which reported a hit from global supply chain problems. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%, with miners, utilities and technology stocks leading morning gains. Technology shares were also...
STOCKS
Reuters

There is no room for compromise on the rule of law, Germany says

LUXEMBOURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - There is no room for compromise in the dispute with Poland over the rule of law, German Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday. "We need to talk but I do not see any room for compromises," Roth told reporters before a meeting of EU counterparts in Luxembourg.
POLITICS
Reuters

Lightsource BP to enter Polish renewables market

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lightsource BP said on Tuesday it was entering the Polish market with a deal to develop solar energy projects that will provide enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of 362,870 homes in Poland. Lightsource, Europe’s biggest solar power developer, said it had signed a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s chief executive warned Poland on Tuesday that its challenge to the supremacy of European Union law called into question the very foundations of the 27-nation bloc and could not go unpunished. Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled last week that parts of EU law...
POLITICS
Reuters

Bank of France head does not expect Evergrande contagion

LONDON (Reuters) - Francois Villeroy de Galhau, head of the Bank of France and a member of the European Central Bank (ECB), on Tuesday played down concerns that problems for China Evergrande Group could lead to broader contagion. Asked if Evergrande could spark effects similar to the 2008 collapse of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy