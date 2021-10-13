‘I turned £1,000 of furlough money into £55,000’: the teenage entrepreneurs born out of lockdown

This morning, within the first minute I walked into school, a fight broke out between two girls. No idea what they were fighting about, but they were going at it, and they were ANGRY. Like in any high school, kids ran and formed a huge circle around them. Some bad movie-type shit. I’m serious. They were climbing on top of tables and taking out their phones. It twisted my stomach to see people act so barbaric. Two police officers came after a few minutes and tore them apart, and I assumed that was the end of it. But two minutes later, they somehow started at it again. And more people came running. A whole herd. For a second, I thought there was an actual shooting.

