‘I turned £1,000 of furlough money into £55,000’: the teenage entrepreneurs born out of lockdown

By Rachel Mortimer
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe days of teenagers earning pocket money by mowing the neighbour's lawn are quickly becoming a thing of the past thanks to a new wave of young entrepreneurs. The number of businesses set up by teenagers rose by almost a fifth during the pandemic as young people used lockdown to start their own companies. More than 10,200 teenagers aged between 16 and 19-years-old have registered a business with Companies House since January 2020, according to figures obtained under the Freedom of Information request by OneFamily, a financial services company.

