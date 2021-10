Once again, the NKyTribune has given precious print space to partisan columnist Bill Straub who wants to twist things all the way to outright making up things and lying, just to score partisan points. I’m assuming by now most sensible readers of this paper are ignoring this particular writer based on his bias, but on the off=chance that’s not true, I asked the NKyTribune to publish this response.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO