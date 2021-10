Volvo and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have released an expanded recall for just shy of 260,000 of its S60 and S80 sedans. It affects 2001-2009 S60s and 2001-2006 S80s, which have airbag inflators that could have degraded and could blast shrapnel into occupants. If that sounds familiar, it's because the monumental Takata airbag recall was for the same basic reason. But these Volvo devices aren't Takata airbags.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO