Placon Buys Former Sonoco Packaging Operation in North Carolina

Thermoformer Placon announced today that it is expanding its production capacity and employee base with the acquisition of a former Sonoco packaging operation in Wilson, NC. Placon, which has its headquarters in Madison, WI, has reached an agreement to purchase substantially all operating equipment and hire more than 80 employees at the 112,000-square-foot location. The deal will help meet existing capacity needs in the retail and medical markets and further expand Placon’s role in thermoforming sustainable post-consumer recycled PET packaging, said the news release.