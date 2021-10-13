West Fargo Library events for the week of Oct. 13
Friends of the West Fargo Public Library collecting cookie recipes for Community Cookie Cookbook. The Friends of the West Fargo Public Library group is seeking cookie recipe submissions from community members to fill a Community Cookie Cookbook that will be published this winter. Deadline for submission is Oct.15. Inquire at the service desk at the library or fill out the online submission form at www.westfargolibrary.org/friends.www.inforum.com
