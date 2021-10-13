Letter from the Editor: Sept. 23

Student-led publications are being killed off by the very administrations that fund them. This is an uncomfortable opinion that I have developed during the last five weeks of my time as editor-in-chief. Of course, I had my suspicions long before now due to the frequent barriers put in place to deter student journalists. While these barriers should be fuel enough to encourage students to fight harder for the truth, it becomes exhausting and deters many from continuing on. This leaves the campus newspapers in ruins with a struggling team incapable of covering major stories. When emails are unanswered, phone calls are ignored, and office visits are postponed; it becomes hard to produce timely, accurate stories with enough detail to do the job.