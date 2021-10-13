Mental Evaluation Ordered For School Bus Stabbing Suspect

(Pasco, WA) — The suspect accused of stabbing a 72-year-old Pasco School District bus driver to death will receive a mental evaluation at Eastern State Hospital. A hearing for Joshua D. Davis lasted roughly 5 minutes, in which the judge in case ordered a pause to the proceedings, so it could be determined whether Davis was mentally competent to stand trial in connection with the death of Richard Lenhart. It was back last month that Lenhart was stabbed repeatedly in front of about 35 elementary school age children, while in the driver’s seat of the bus located right near Longfellow Elementary School.