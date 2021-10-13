CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: For whom are his plans better?

 6 days ago

Biden keeps touting his Build Back Better Plan. I keep asking for whom are his plans better?. The Taliban—now they have control of Afghanistan. Al Qaeda—who Joe says is not in Afghanistan, but most say they are there and are rebuilding. ISIS-K—who is accused of being responsible for the death...

hngn.com

ISIS-K Claims Another Bombing Inside a Mosque; Iran Warns Against Plots To Tear Afghanistan Apart

As the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS) claimed yet another attack, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a warning about plans to destabilize Afghanistan. In a recently published article in Newsweek, on Friday, ISIS-K claimed responsibility for a suicide attack at a Shiite Muslim mosque in Kandahar that killed more than 50 people. Anas al-Khorasani and Abu Ali al-Balochi were the attackers' names, likely monikers for the two ancient areas of Khorasan and Balochistan, including portions of Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

US defence chief in Georgia for military talks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the Black Sea, aiming to deliver a message of support against threats from Russia. The first Pentagon chief to visit since 2014, Austin will seek to renew a military training program and demonstrate Americaâs commitment to Tbilisi, which has sought for years to become a full member of NATO. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defence official told reporters ahead of the trip. Russian troops are stationed in two Georgian breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and Moscow opposes any move to elevate the countryâs NATO status from partner-state level to full member.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Eyeing Russia, US defense chief heads to Black Sea region

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin headed to the Black Sea region Sunday aiming to shore up alliances with countries pressured by Russia and show gratitude for their contributions to the two-decade war in Afghanistan. Austin will visit Georgia, Romania and Ukraine before taking part in the in-person defense ministers summit at NATO in Brussels on October 21-22. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defense official told reporters ahead of the trip. All three countries are in the NATO orbit -- Romania a full member and Georgia and Ukraine partner states.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Afghan Taliban's victory boosts Pakistan's radicals

In Pakistan’s rugged tribal regions along the border with Afghanistan a quiet and persistent warning is circulating: The Taliban are returning. Pakistan’s own Taliban movement, which had in years past waged a violent campaign against the Islamabad government, has been emboldened by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.They seem to be preparing to retake control of the tribal regions that they lost nearly seven years ago in a major operation by Pakistan’s military. Pakistani Taliban are already increasing their influence. Local contractors report Taliban-imposed surcharges on every contract and the killing of those who defy...
MIDDLE EAST
KTLA

Former Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell dies at 84

Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent 35 years in the Army and rose to […]
MILITARY
The Independent

'He lied': Iraqis still blame Powell for role in Iraq war

For many Iraqis the name Colin Powell conjures up one image: the man who as U.S. secretary of state went before the U.N. Security Council in 2003 to make the case for war against their country.Word of his death Monday at age 84 dredged up feelings of anger in Iraq toward the former general and diplomat, one of several Bush administration officials whom they hold responsible for a disastrous U.S.-led invasion that led to decades of death, chaos and violence in Iraq.His U.N. testimony was a key part of events that they say had a heavy cost for...
WORLD
AFP

US Pentagon chief in Kiev says Russia 'obstacle' to peace

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday called on Moscow to stop prolonging the war in eastern Ukraine, his second stop in Black Sea countries he said were threatened by Russian expansionism. "We again call on Russia to end its occupation of Crimea and to stop perpetuating the war in eastern Ukraine, to end its destabilising activities in the Black Sea and along Ukraine's borders," he said in a meeting with Ukraine Defence Minister Andriy Taran.
MILITARY
Fox News

NY Post Editorial Board: Biden playing a deadly game using secret flights to move migrants

There’s a reason the Biden administration is using secret flights to small airports to move unaccompanied minors who illegally crossed the border. They don’t want voters to know just how many people are being waved right into the country, because President Biden understands that open borders might be the policy of progressives, but it’s not popular among the majority of Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Colin Powell in 2011 on the cost of the Iraq War and how 9/11 changed the world

Editor's note: Colin Powell died on Monday from complications from COVID-19. In 2011, about a decade after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the former secretary of state spoke with NPR's Steve Inskeep about what has changed since that day — and what he hopes hasn't changed. Read a transcript of that interview below.
POTUS
carolinacoastonline.com

EDITORIAL: Government compliance versus freedom to choose

"Without unity, there is no peace, only bitterness and fury," "No progress, only exhausting outrage. No nation, only a state of chaos." Those were the words of President Joe Biden in his inauguration speech and yet his words and his action as president since that event 10 months ago have done more to divide rather than unify the country.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US renews calls for talks with North Korea

A US envoy made a new appeal Monday for talks with North Korea, insisting the United States has no hostile intent following a spike in tensions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week blamed the United States for sanctions, dismissing Washington's assertions that it does not have hostile intentions.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
Fox News

Herschel Walker: Not The Right Message For President Trump To Say Republicans Will Not Vote In ’22 Or ’24 If We Don’t Solve Election Fraud

Herschel Walker, former NFL great and Republican candidate for Georgia Senate tells Brian Kilmeade voters want law and order in America. Walker discussed how he learned from listening sessions with Georgia residents their concern for a strong border because of the high amount of drugs that cross the border come through Atlanta. When asked about President Trump saying Republicans will not vote in 2022 or 2024 if we don’t solve election fraud of 2020, Walker responded, that is not the right message. Walker says everyone has to get out and vote and we can’t look at the past. Walker is honored President Trump has endorsed him because he knows he is the right man for the job. Walker added, President Trump knows he is going to do it his way.
POTUS
Star-Banner

'Blow his head off': Supreme Court must strip federal agents of absolute immunity

Our view: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act is stalled in Congress, so it’s now up to the justices. There should be no Constitution-free zone in the USA. Kevin Byrd's ordeal began in the parking lot of a bar near Houston, where he says a federal Homeland Security agent pointed a gun at him and threatened to “put a bullet through his f---ing skull.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS

