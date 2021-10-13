Get Your Reps In: “Raw” Is an Essential Precursor to Julia Ducournau’s “Titane”

The Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) In this American remake of Ringu (1998), a woman named Rachel (Naomi Watts) discovers a haunted videotape containing an avant-garde experimental film by a young director named Samara. Just kidding—she’s a vengeful ghost, and Rachel has just seven days before Samara gets her. Though the first film is set in Seattle, the second is set, and was shot, in Astoria. Hollywood, Oct. 13.