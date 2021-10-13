CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Reps In: “Raw” Is an Essential Precursor to Julia Ducournau’s “Titane”

By Mia Vicino
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ring (2002), The Ring Two (2005) In this American remake of Ringu (1998), a woman named Rachel (Naomi Watts) discovers a haunted videotape containing an avant-garde experimental film by a young director named Samara. Just kidding—she’s a vengeful ghost, and Rachel has just seven days before Samara gets her. Though the first film is set in Seattle, the second is set, and was shot, in Astoria. Hollywood, Oct. 13.

