Avery County, NC

Peering into Avery's Past

By Compiled By AJT Staff editor@averyjournal.com
averyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article50 years ago: The Oct. 7, 1971, edition of The AJT featured an article entitled “I Will Lift up Mine Eyes Unto the Hills.” Two mountaineers gaze with quiet awe on the magnificence of the reposing Grandfather Mountain amid the glory of October. The leaf color is just beginning with a flagrant swamp showing crimson here and there... The wildflowers are at their peak; with the blues of the Fringed Gentian, purple Aster and Lobelia mingled with Goldenrod, Sneezewood, Gerardia, Ague Weed, and Swamp Thistle. Gradually the transformation comes upon us: Poplar and Buckeye and Maple glowing golden on the hillside, vying with the flame of Sumac, Sugar Trees and the russet Red Oak. Each year it is new. A native may live here to be 100, yet each October he will be found glazing at the splendor until the last leaf falls, revelling in the sapphire blue of the sky, a fitting backdrop for the leaves — maybe going squirrel hunting or bear hurting in the Linville Gorge in the chill of morning that gives way to hot bright days and early nightfall... Small wonder that thousands of tourists flock to Avery County in October to ascend the higher mountain for a more spectacular view, to ride the chair lifts and “ooh” and “ahh” appreciatively as the natives grin in nonchalant manner as if they were so accustomed to the wealth of color. Just let one leave home, he will always return in October when nostalgia is pulling at his heart strings, bringing forth memories of cold apple cider — a hound dog baying a coon on a frosty night, and the beauty of the hills — always the beauty of the hills.

