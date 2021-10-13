County-level visitor spending report for 2020 released

RALEIGH — New data from a research study conducted by the U.S. Travel Association provides visitor spending totals in all 100 North Carolina counties for 2020. Information from the study, first released in May of this year, previously showed statewide visitor spending dropped 32 percent last year, due primarily to the public health emergency created by the COVID-19 coronavirus. The new data shows revenue losses were felt most keenly in urban areas, with some smaller destinations seeing gains.