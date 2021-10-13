King Soopers/City Market to Hire Thousands of Associates During Holiday Hiring Event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - King Soopers/City Market is recruiting talent to join their team for the holidays and beyond. The retailer will be hosting a four day holiday hiring event, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, October 13th. The grocer is looking to hire more than 1,900 associates in both hourly and salaried roles by identifying talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, department leader and pharmacy and healthcare roles.www.wyomingnewsnow.tv
