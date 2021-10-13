King Soopers/City Market to Hire Thousands of Associates During Holiday Hiring Event

Dollar Tree Inc. will be looking for thousands of new associates for the namesake discount chain and Family Dollar at the company's national hiring event, scheduled for October 20. The company is looking for full- and part-time workers to serve as cashiers, managers and in other roles in the U.S. Dollar Tree has 15,865 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Dollar Tree stock has fallen 8.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 18.2% for the period.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO