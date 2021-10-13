CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

King Soopers/City Market to Hire Thousands of Associates During Holiday Hiring Event

By Aaron Brown
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - King Soopers/City Market is recruiting talent to join their team for the holidays and beyond. The retailer will be hosting a four day holiday hiring event, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, October 13th. The grocer is looking to hire more than 1,900 associates in both hourly and salaried roles by identifying talent for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, department leader and pharmacy and healthcare roles.

www.wyomingnewsnow.tv

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Walmart to create 400 jobs with new, high-tech distribution center in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Walmart has announced plans to build a new, high-tech distribution center for fresh and frozen groceries in Spartanburg County. The $450 million investment will create more than 400 new supply chain jobs, the company said in a press release.  The more than 720,000-square-foot facility, located in Lyman, will rely on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
CNBC

Amazon plans to hire 150,000 seasonal staff for the holidays

Amazon on Monday said it would hire 150,000 seasonal employees to help manage the holiday shopping rush. In the latest sign of a tight labor market, Amazon is also offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and an additional $3 an hour for certain shifts in some locations. Amazon said Monday it's...
BUSINESS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Holiday hiring: Amazon to hire more than 2,000 seasonal workers in Ohio

Amazon said Monday that plans to hire 2,000 seasonal workers in Ohio, including 1,000 in the Columbus area, as it ramps up staffing for the holidays. The jobs are among 150,000 nationwide that Amazon say it needs to fill. Pay is at least $15 per hour to start — average...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
abc27.com

Starbucks On-site Hiring Event

Join a team that helps make mornings happen! Starbucks Coffee is hiring at their coffee roasting plant in York, which is one of the largest roasting plants in the county! Learn more about their great benefits, job opportunities and info on their upcoming hiring event.
YORK, PA
WJHL

Food City to host holiday hiring event Thursday at all locations

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials announced the grocery chain will host a company-wide hiring event on Thursday ahead of the holiday season. A release said that candidates can visit any Food City location from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for full or part-time positions. Applications are also available online. The business is looking […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Inside Indiana Business

Amazon Hiring Thousands of Seasonal Workers

INDIANAPOLIS - Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is planning to hire thousands of seasonal workers across the country, including 3,000 in Indiana. The e-commerce giant is filling the roles in addition to previously-announced plans to hire for more than 40,000 corporate and tech positions, as well as and 125,000 full and part-time transportation openings.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
chainstoreage.com

Dollar Tree looking to hire ‘thousands’

Dollar Tree is holding another hiring event as it ramps up for growth and the holiday season amid a severe labor crunch. The discounter said is looking to hire “thousands” of employees at its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and 26 U.S. distribution centers during its sixth annual nationwide hiring event. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at the company’s stores and distribution centers across the country on Wednesday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Lowe’s filling 20-plus jobs at Oct. 20 walk-in hiring event in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - As it rounds out its teams to better serve customers this fall and winter, Lowe’s is getting set to hire more than 20 new full-time associates Oct. 20 at its regional distribution center in Cheyenne. The walk-in hiring event will give qualified applicants 18 or older the opportunity to interview and receive an on-the-spot offer.
CHEYENNE, WY
WCBD Count on 2

Belk stores hosting hiring event to bring in estimated 5,000 employees for holiday season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — With the holiday season approaching, Belk is looking to hire an estimated 5,000 employees. Belk will host a hiring event Saturday, October 16 at all Charleston-area Belk locations. The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full time, part time, and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty, and operational positions. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
MarketWatch

Dollar Tree seeks thousands of workers at national hiring event on October 20

Dollar Tree Inc. will be looking for thousands of new associates for the namesake discount chain and Family Dollar at the company's national hiring event, scheduled for October 20. The company is looking for full- and part-time workers to serve as cashiers, managers and in other roles in the U.S. Dollar Tree has 15,865 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. Dollar Tree stock has fallen 8.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 18.2% for the period.
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Businesses Preparing To Hire This Holiday Season

DENVER (CBS4)– Some companies are getting ready for the holiday season with hiring events in the Denver metro area. Bass Pro and Cabela’s are hoping to hire more than 100 positions. (credit: CBS) Job seekers can apply online or walk-up at one of the stores during the hiring event that continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. King Soopers and City Market are also hiring in person at all locations. The hiring event is Thursday-Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
DENVER, CO
progressivegrocer.com

The Fresh Market Launches National Hiring Event

The latest grocer looking to add more associates amid an ongoing labor shortage is The Fresh Market, which is holding a national hiring event Oct. 13-16. The specialty grocer aims to hire 1,000 employees in the 22 states where it operates. Those interested in working for the company can apply...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KRDO News Channel 13

King Soopers could hire nearly 2,000 Coloradans this week

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KRDO)-- King Soopers and City market is in the process of recruiting workers in a statewide push to staff up. Over a four-day period starting today, Wednesday, October 13th through Saturday, October 16th, according to a press release from the King Soopers/City Market Corporate Affairs Leader. The hiring event is across all King The post King Soopers could hire nearly 2,000 Coloradans this week appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy