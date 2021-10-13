Gemma Collins shows off her slimmer waist with tight crop top after sweaty workout

Gemma Collins has revealed that she has already chosen a name for her baby, as she attempts to get pregnant.The 40-year-old had been open about her desire to have a baby of her own with her boyfriend Rami Hawash.Now speaking on her podcast, The Gemma Collins Podcast, she has said that after spending a lot of time gardening in lockdown, she may give brith in a forest.The TOWIE star said she had already picked out the name Blossom, wanting to name her child after the Japanese blossom tree.She said: "Me and Mother Nature are at one, because I'm hoping to get pregnant soon."Maybe I should find a place in the forest where I can give birth to my Mother Nature's child."I might even call it Blossom.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 4 DAYS AGO