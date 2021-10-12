CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a wake-up call? You can count on Oakley

By Mary Rathman
The Laker/Lutz News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakley is a 10-month-old English cream golden retriever puppy. She is fun, loving and energetic. Her favorite activities include playing fetch on the beach and swimming in the ocean on boat days. Oakley is very welcoming, as she gives each and every person of the house a 6 a.m. wake-up call, which includes loud barks, tail wagging, and enough drooling kisses for a lifetime. Oakley lives in Land O’ Lakes with her owner Sophia Galan and family.

