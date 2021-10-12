Need a wake-up call? You can count on Oakley

Thousands of SREs, on-call engineers and DevOps pros all over the world dread nothing more than the late-night incident alert. The pager buzzing at 2:00 a.m. can cause panic for SREs and leave IT and DevOps teams with quite a mess to contain. But incident response doesn’t have to cause panic if you have the right automation tools in place. If you have ever wondered why companies like Amazon, Google and Zoom rarely suffer service outages and downtime while other companies struggle to achieve similar efficiencies, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re halfway to understanding what makes incident response automation such a vital component of your workflow.

AMAZON ・ 1 DAY AGO