Rosemead, CA

Man Taken Into Custody After Barricading Self in Rosemead Motel Room

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 6 days ago

A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after barricading himself in a Rosemead motel room for more than four hours. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 4:40 p.m. to the Motel 6 in the 1000 block of San Gabriel Boulevard, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, to assist Whittier Police Department officers with the suspect who was inside a room and refused to come out, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

