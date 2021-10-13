Man Taken Into Custody After Barricading Self in Rosemead Motel Room

A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after barricading himself in a Rosemead motel room for more than four hours. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 4:40 p.m. to the Motel 6 in the 1000 block of San Gabriel Boulevard, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, to assist Whittier Police Department officers with the suspect who was inside a room and refused to come out, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.