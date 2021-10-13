Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Hemphill, Roberts, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Gray; Hemphill; Roberts; Wheeler The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wheeler County in the Panhandle of Texas Gray County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Southern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Lefors, or 10 miles southeast of Pampa, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Pampa, Miami, Briscoe, Wheeler, Lefors, New Mobeetie, Lora, Allison, Codman, Kellerville and Mobeetie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH