LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California woke up Monday to its version of fall weather – drizzly, light rain, overcast skies, and cool temperatures. Light rain and drizzle fell across several areas of Southern California Monday morning, a welcome respite after a much warmer weekend accompanied by dry Santa Ana winds. The precipitation may have led to slick roads, contributing to at least one 4-car pileup on the northbound 101 Freeway at Barham in Hollywood. According to the National Weather Forecast, the clouds will clear out by late morning on Monday, which is also expected to be the coolest day of the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO