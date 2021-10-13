3 Ways to Address Gender and Racial Bias in Clinical Trials
I have dedicated my career to clinical research and making strides to advance modern medicine. In the work I do as a clinical researcher, we are addressing racial and gender biases that exist today in clinical trials. For example, in cardiovascular disease—my area of study—we know that women’s symptoms present differently than men and yet their symptoms have often gone undiagnosed or dismissed by physicians.hitconsultant.net
