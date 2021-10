By most defensive metrics, Gio Urshela has been one of the American League's top fielding third basemen since becoming a full-time player for the Yankees in 2019. And even though the metrics are on Urshela's side, on Sunday, he passed the eye test when he made one of the plays of the year in the Yankees' 1-0 walkoff win to clinch an AL Wild Card spot. The Yankees finished 92-70 and will take on the Red Sox, who also finished 92-70, in Tuesday's Wild Card game.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO