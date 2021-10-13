CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVA Miss Diva 2021 Runner-Up Sonal Kukreja: I Don’t See Pageants as Gateway to Bollywood

By Mary Dehart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVA Miss Diva 2021 runner-up Sonal Kukreja says she wants to use the pageant as a platform to enable financial independence in women across the country and not as a springboard to launch her Bollywood career. Kukreja, who hails from Jaipur, was adjudged the first runner-up in the pageant earlier this month. The 23-year-old said though she would give acting a shot if an opportunity comes her way, it is not going to be her only priority as of now.

