The judge in Elizabeth Holmes’ criminal fraud trial dismissed a juror Wednesday who said she was Buddhist and was worried about possibly helping send Holmes to prison. Juror No. 4, a dark-haired woman in surgical mask and a green floral blouse, told Judge Edward Davila in U.S. District Court in San Jose that as a Buddhist, she believes in love and forgiveness. She worried that if she and other jurors find Holmes guilty, “I’m thinking of all the time she’ll be in jail.”

LAW ・ 12 DAYS AGO