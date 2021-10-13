CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Prosecutors decry witness subpoena rule

By Caleb Lunetta
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors are expressing frustration at an order from District Attorney George Gascón that prohibits them from compelling witnesses to testify in criminal trials. The order, which was not included in Gascón’s publicly issued directives when he took office in December, was conveyed to deputy district attorneys via a private online meeting and email, according to prosecutors and records obtained by The Signal. In his directives published for public view in December, Gascón had prohibited “body attachment” subpoenas for crime victims, but the directive regarding witnesses was not made public.

