Netflix’s Co-CEO Defends Dave Chappelle’s Special ‘The Closer’ in Staff Memo After the Comedian Faces Backlash From the LGBTQ+ Community
Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix, has addressed staff members on the streamer’s controversial new Dave Chappelle stand-up special, ‘The Closer.’ The firebrand comedian has drawn criticism from the LGBTQ+ community in recent days over several jokes, specifically around the “thin skin” of trans people and the effects of the so-called “cancel culture.” Rose McGowan Supports Nicki Minaj for Standing Up to ‘Powerful Elite’ Amid Ongoing Controversy.wmleader.com
Comments / 0