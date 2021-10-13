Voice of the People 10/13/21

This Saturday at 7:30 p.m. will be the second concert by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. I attended the first one in September — my first ever and the first post-COVID. It was simply wonderful walking across the bridge with all the lights at night — through the marvelous outdoor space with fountains and into the amazing Pablo. Most of all, I was surprised at the size and quality of the orchestra after enjoying the Boston Symphony for 25 years.