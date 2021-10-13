CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Voice of the People 10/13/21

Leader-Telegram
 6 days ago

This Saturday at 7:30 p.m. will be the second concert by the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. I attended the first one in September — my first ever and the first post-COVID. It was simply wonderful walking across the bridge with all the lights at night — through the marvelous outdoor space with fountains and into the amazing Pablo. Most of all, I was surprised at the size and quality of the orchestra after enjoying the Boston Symphony for 25 years.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Entertainment
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart People#Abortion Rights#Of The People#The Boston Symphony#Covid
CNN

Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because they failed to comply with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday. "Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy