Sadsbury Township says no to tax break for proposed development

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors has denied a request to consider enacting a real estate tax break to aid a proposed mixed-use business and housing development for a large empty lot on the east side of Conneaut Lake.

Members voted 3-0 Tuesday against enacting a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) ordinance for the township at the present time.

Under Pennsylvania law, a LERTA program may be done by ordinance or resolution for certain deteriorated industrial, commercial and other business property, and for new construction in deteriorated areas of economically depressed communities.

With a LERTA, property taxes on improvements to a property are exempted for a given time period on a sliding scale. Taxes are collected on a percentage, usually 10 or 20 percent, until the full property tax collection rate is reached. The LERTA applies only to the newly assessed value after the improvements are made.

Real estate developer Todd Joseph had asked township supervisors at their Sept. 14 to enact a LERTA ordinance to aid a housing and mixed-use commercial development he's planning on 18 acres of land at Iroquois Road and Route 18. Joseph told supervisors a LERTA program would help his project plus drive development and redevelopment of properties within the township.

Township supervisors tabled action on the matter at their September meeting, but suggested Joseph propose the LERTA to Conneaut School Board as well. The school board isn't expected to act on the matter until at least November after a review by its attorney.

Preliminary plans for Joseph's development still had not been submitted to Sadsbury Township as of Tuesday, supervisors said.

Joseph had outlined the project briefly at the supervisors' Sept. 14 meeting. The proposed development would be 56 single-family homes plus 24 one-bedroom apartments or condominiums with a commercial mixed-use building. Joseph said the project would be marketed to those age 55 and older.

"It doesn't meet the criteria of LERTA, therefore I feel it's not valid," Chairman Lyle Hoovler said prior to Tuesday's vote to deny considering enacting a LERTA in the township. Fellow Supervisors Bonnie Smith and Kevin VanHonk agreed the township shouldn't enact a LERTA at this time.

Tribune messages to Joseph for comment via telephone and text weren't returned Tuesday.

Joseph, whose limited liability company Keldon Holdings LLC purchased Conneaut Lake Park in March, bought the Iroquois Road and Route 18 site in August through another limited liability company he has. The site was purchased for $230,000 by KLR Assets LLC, according to county property records.

