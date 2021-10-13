CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conneaut Lake, PA

Sadsbury Township says no to tax break for proposed development

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
The Meadville Tribune
 6 days ago

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP — Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors has denied a request to consider enacting a real estate tax break to aid a proposed mixed-use business and housing development for a large empty lot on the east side of Conneaut Lake.

Members voted 3-0 Tuesday against enacting a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) ordinance for the township at the present time.

Under Pennsylvania law, a LERTA program may be done by ordinance or resolution for certain deteriorated industrial, commercial and other business property, and for new construction in deteriorated areas of economically depressed communities.

With a LERTA, property taxes on improvements to a property are exempted for a given time period on a sliding scale. Taxes are collected on a percentage, usually 10 or 20 percent, until the full property tax collection rate is reached. The LERTA applies only to the newly assessed value after the improvements are made.

Real estate developer Todd Joseph had asked township supervisors at their Sept. 14 to enact a LERTA ordinance to aid a housing and mixed-use commercial development he's planning on 18 acres of land at Iroquois Road and Route 18. Joseph told supervisors a LERTA program would help his project plus drive development and redevelopment of properties within the township.

Township supervisors tabled action on the matter at their September meeting, but suggested Joseph propose the LERTA to Conneaut School Board as well. The school board isn't expected to act on the matter until at least November after a review by its attorney.

Preliminary plans for Joseph's development still had not been submitted to Sadsbury Township as of Tuesday, supervisors said.

Joseph had outlined the project briefly at the supervisors' Sept. 14 meeting. The proposed development would be 56 single-family homes plus 24 one-bedroom apartments or condominiums with a commercial mixed-use building. Joseph said the project would be marketed to those age 55 and older.

"It doesn't meet the criteria of LERTA, therefore I feel it's not valid," Chairman Lyle Hoovler said prior to Tuesday's vote to deny considering enacting a LERTA in the township. Fellow Supervisors Bonnie Smith and Kevin VanHonk agreed the township shouldn't enact a LERTA at this time.

Tribune messages to Joseph for comment via telephone and text weren't returned Tuesday.

Joseph, whose limited liability company Keldon Holdings LLC purchased Conneaut Lake Park in March, bought the Iroquois Road and Route 18 site in August through another limited liability company he has. The site was purchased for $230,000 by KLR Assets LLC, according to county property records.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How lawmakers are investigating the Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee tasked with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been ramping up its efforts in recent weeks, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals, including four of former President Donald Trump’s advisers and associates. Lawmakers on the committee have made clear...
PROTESTS
newsnationnow.com

Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications, family says

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation suffered when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. In an announcement on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Conneaut Lake, PA
Conneaut Lake, PA
Government
The Associated Press

North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired at least one ballistic missile, which South Korea’s military said was likely designed to be launched from a submarine, in what is possibly the most significant demonstration of the North’s military might since U.S. President Joe Biden took office. The...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Housing Development#Real Estate Tax#Tax Collection#Conneaut School Board
The Associated Press

Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Human rights activists urged international governments, sponsors and athletes on Tuesday to boycott what they called China’s “genocide games” as Greek officials handed over the Olympic flame to 2022 Beijing Winter Games organizers. Activist groups, which also disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on...
SOCIETY
The Meadville Tribune

The Meadville Tribune

Meadville, PA
1K+
Followers
73
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Meadville Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy