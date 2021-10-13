Keep building discussions in the public eye

Much discussion has been held on the possibility of a new public safety facility for Weirton in recent weeks. Initially, out of 16 sites reviewed by architectural consultants, only four properties were viewed as showing any viability for the project which had been proposed as a 37,000-square-foot building. The main focus seemed to be with Edwin J. Bowman Baseball Field, which currently serves as the home field for both Weir High and Madonna High baseball teams. The field also is targeted for a variety of improvements by the Weirton Park Board through a federal grant.