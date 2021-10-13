CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KaDeWe Berlin Masterplan / OMA

By Paula Pintos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProject Managment: SMV Bauprojektsteuerung Ingenieursgesellschaft mbH. Structural Engineer: IBK Ing.-Büro für Tragwerksplanung. Text description provided by the architects. Kaufhaus des Westens (KaDeWe) belongs to a consolidated tradition of historical European urban department stores such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Selfridges in London, and La Rinascente in Milan. Historically, these department stores have been some of the pillars of early modern retail, acting as incubators for sophisticated crafts, social exchange, and experimentation in services.

