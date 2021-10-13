Calculus courses’ continued use of video instruction draws student pushback

Students at Brown and the Rhode Island School of Design have historically been able to register for certain courses at the other school as part of a long-standing agreement between the two universities established in 1900. Still, barriers like schedule differences among classes at the two universities, difficulties finding courses and challenges communicating with professors have posed challenges for Brown students hoping to take RISD courses. The Herald spoke with students and administrators at Brown and RISD regarding the cross-registration process and the challenges some students have encountered.

