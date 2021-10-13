CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calculus courses’ continued use of video instruction draws student pushback

By Claire Redmer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn calculus courses are teaching students through a flipped classroom method this semester as a continuation of the Math Department's COVID-19 policy. Students must watch lectures on their own time and work through practice problems in class — a practice that began in fall 2020, when classes were taught entirely online, Associate Director of Undergraduate Mathematics Nakia Rimmer wrote in an email to The Daily Pennsylvanian. The Math Department decided to continue the instruction method for MATH 103: "Introduction to Calculus," MATH 104: "Calculus I," MATH 114: "Calculus II," and MATH 240: "Calculus III" because they thought its implementation went well, Rimmer wrote.

