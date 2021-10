Organize an ensemble and go see the Mason City High School Vocal Music Department kick off its 95th concert season with their annual fall concert on Monday, Oct. 18. The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at the North Iowa Community Auditorium and is free for anyone to attend. The performance will feature the talents of 200 students in four performing groups. There will be music selections that will appeal to all generations, from world music to contemporary gospel pieces.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO