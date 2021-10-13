CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Toilet of Europe’: Spain’s pig farms blamed for mass fish die-offs

By Dani Dominquez and Ashifa Kassam, Ana Rojas, Ludo Hekman
The Guardian
 6 days ago
Dead fish and crustaceans on the shores of Mar Menor lagoon in Murcia, Spain.

Pollution from hundreds of intensive pig farms may have played a bigger role than publicly acknowledged in the collapse of one of Europe’s largest saltwater lagoons, according to a new investigation.

Residents in Spain’s south-eastern region of Murcia sounded the alarm in August after scores of dead fish began washing up on the shores of the Mar Menor lagoon. Within days, the toll had climbed to more than five tonnes of rotting carcasses littering beaches that were once a top tourist draw.

Images of the lagoon’s cloudy waters and complaints over its foul stench dominated media coverage across Spain for days, as scientists blamed decades of nitrate-laden runoffs for triggering vast blooms of algae that had depleted the water of oxygen – essentially leaving the fish suffocating underwater.

A four-month investigation by Lighthouse Reports and reporters from elDiario.es and La Marea examined how intensive pork farming may have contributed to one of Spain’s worst environmental disasters of recent years.

This summer, as lifeless fish continued to wash up on the shores of Mar Menor, the regional government banned the use of fertilisers within 1.5km (0.9 miles) of the lagoon, hinting that blame for the crisis lay solely with the wide expanse of agricultural fields that border the lagoon. The central government was more direct, accusing local officials of lax oversight when it came to irrigation in the fields.

But neither mentioned the pig farms that have proliferated in the past decade in the Mar Menor catchment basin.

In 2019, a report by Spain’s environment ministry estimated that these pig farms – which at the time counted nearly 800,000 animals – could be responsible for 17% of nitrogen in the Mar Menor aquifer.

Drone photography and satellite imagery of the area, collected in September by reporters working on the new investigation, appeared to show pig waste spilling out of slurry ponds, dumped on nearby land or stored in large holes in the ground.

The investigation’s findings echo the environment ministry’s 2019 report. In visits to 10% of the slurry pits in the Mar Menor basin, more than 90% were found to have not met regulations that waste from pigs must be stored in enclosed waterproof ponds, the report noted.

“Major deficiencies have been detected in the facilities to store livestock waste … the waterproofing is almost nonexistent, allowing waste to leak directly into the ground and resulting in the contamination of the aquifer,” it added.

“It’s obvious that the main source of pollution is intensive agriculture in the Mar Menor basin, but there are approximately 450 pig farms in the catchment area that nobody is talking about,” said María Giménez Casalduero, professor at the University of Murcia and regional coordinator of the political party Más País. “It’s as if we’re giving amnesty to the pork industry.”

Spain’s booming pork meat exports

The number of pigs in the region of Murcia has soared to record levels, mirroring a rise in farms and slaughterhouses across Spain. More than 56 million pigs were slaughtered across Spain last year, 3 million more than in 2019, and rocketing demand for exports has Spain poised to overtake Germany as the EU’s top pork producer this year.

Nearly half the demand for Spanish chorizo, tenderloin and lard came from China, which lost around 40% of its pigs to an outbreak of the deadly pig disease African swine fever.

The collapse of Mar Menor is a reminder of the environmental trade-offs – from nitrogen and ammonia-laden manure to methane emissions – being made to fuel an industry where turnover in 2019 surpassed €15bn (£13bn), said Gimenéz Casalduero.

“Mar Menor is a wake-up call,” she said. “If you want to supply China with jamón [ham], you do it through the destruction of territory and becoming a dumping ground for waste from the international pigmeat market.”

It is a cost that rarely features in discussions about exports, she added. “We have to decide: up to what limit can we keep using our natural resources and impacting our environment to satisfy international markets? The region of Murcia cannot become the toilet of Europe.”

The influx of dead fish on the shores of Mar Menor this summer was the latest chapter of a collapse that has been decades in the making. In 2016, algae blooms turned the waters of Mar Menor into a dense, green soup, while in 2019 thousands of dead fish and crustacea washed up on its shores.

As scrutiny intensified on the intensive agricultural fields that border the lagoon, groups representing the farmers have argued that they are fully compliant with environmental legislation.

Municipal workers cleaning up dead fish from the shores of Murcia’s Mar Menor. Photograph: Reuters

Nearly 45km (27 miles) from the shores of the lagoon, the municipality of Fuente Álamo is home to at least 289 farms that make up 80% of the intensive livestock farming in the Mar Menor basin. The basin has 1,055 slurry ponds – filled with waste that includes faeces, urine and blood – according to 2018 regional government figures.

The regional government refuted the ministry of environment 2019 report, saying in an email that it, “does not correspond to the reality of the area”.

“The ponds are naturally waterproofed, a method that is recognised by national legislation, both current and previous,” it said, adding that this method of insulation was allowed when the soil was deemed to have low permeability with little risk of contaminating the aquifer.

Since 2019, the regional government said it had carried out 40 inspections, resulting in three cases in which it is considering whether to take action.

Officials in the region, along with municipalities in the Mar Menor basin, have been loth to crackdown on the pork industry’s growth, said Andrés Pedreño Cánovas, a sociology professor at the University of Murcia.

“Pig farms have grown without any controls, creating a bubble driven by international markets and specifically exports to China,” he said. “But bubbles always burst, and this one will leave behind a devastated, polluted territory in crisis.”

Interporc Spain, which represents the white pig sector – the breed widely used in intensive farming – said the industry in Spain had been making “great efforts” for years to protect the environment. “In Spain, more than 90% of pig slurry is reused to replace fertilisers, but it can also be treated and transformed into electrical energy,” it said in a written statement.

The trade body also addressed the 2019 report from the ministry of the environment. “If any deficiencies were found, it is obvious that the farm must correct them and the administration must ensure that this is done,” it said. “But statements cannot be made about the entire sector stemming from the fact that errors were detected in some cases.”

Sign up for the Animals farmed monthly update to get a roundup of the biggest farming and food stories across the world and keep up with our investigations. You can send us your stories and thoughts at animalsfarmed@theguardian.com

Pigs die in fire at Oxfordshire farm

A number of pigs are understood to have died after a large fire broke out at a farm in Oxfordshire. The Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said five fire trucks and two water carriers were sent to battle the blaze near Wallingford, just off Portway, after being contacted at 4.23pm.
After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
Prevent Pig Farms From Potentially Killing Tons of Saltwater Fish

Target: Hugo Alfonso Morán, Spain Secretary of State for Environment. Goal: Stop mismanagement and negligence of pork agriculture industry from endangering pigs and wildlife. In order to satisfy international markets’ insatiable appetite for pork, Spain has ramped up intensive farming practices for pigs. These highly produced, lowly regulated forms of agriculture are inevitably leading to the slaughter of more swine. Their destructive reach is now spreading to other animals.
China has highest levels of salt in its meat and fish products, study says

China has the highest levels of salt in meat and fish products out of five major countries, according to a new study.The US had the second-highest level, while South Africa was ranked in third place ahead of Australia in fourth and UK fifth.Reducing salt intake has been identified as a highly cost-effective strategy to prevent high blood pressure and deaths from heart problems.The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum salt intake of 2000mg per day — half the 2010 global average — and has set a target of a 30 per cent worldwide reduction by 2025.To assess progress on...
Europe's lorry driver crisis proves Brexit is not to blame

As Europe battles a chronic shortage of lorry drivers, Dirk Engelhardt worries that higher wages alone will not be enough to tempt many back behind the wheel. He has watched his friends quit the job in recent years, in frustration over low wages. But that was not their only reason – most have pointed to dismal working conditions, too.
The Fish Farms of Hainan Island in the South China Sea

The southern coasts of this Chinese island are lined with tropical beaches, while the inner bays are lined with floating fishing villages. Situated in the South China Sea, the large island of Hainan is China’s southernmost province, spanning approximately 339,000 hectares (1,300 square miles). This photograph, taken by an astronaut onboard the International Space Station (ISS), focuses on the landscape around Gangmen Harbor and captures many typical characteristics of Hainan: forested mountain terrain juxtaposed with dense populations. Cleared lands show up with bright orange and red soils that owe their color to the oxidation of iron-rich sediments. The coasts are lined with tropical beaches, while the inner bays are lined with floating fishing villages often built in a grid-like patterns in shallow waters.
Regional Tax Competition Is Stopping Spain from Becoming Europe’s Tax Hell

To shed light on the Spanish tax system, the Tax Foundation and the Foundation for the Advancement of Liberty produced the Spanish Regional Tax Competitiveness Index (RTCI). The Index compares the 19 Spanish regions on five major areas of taxation: individual income tax, wealth tax, inheritance tax, transfer taxes and stamp duties, and other regional taxes, combining the results to generate a final ranking. Staying informed on the variety of regional taxes and rates helps keep the Spanish economy competitive.
