Pop Culture Icon Peter Max Retrospective to present in Tampa
A Retrospective Collection, with a significant nod to music, the arts, and the legacy of the Pop Art genre from the studio of artist legend, Peter Max, will be on exhibition and available for acquisition in a limited engagement presentation at Michael Murphy Gallery, Tampa’s premier fine art gallery. The limited-engagement exhibition opens with a Preview reception on Friday, November 12 from 6-8 pm and extends through Sunday, November 21, 2021. Over 100 works will be on exhibition and available for acquisition, including a globally exclusive presentation of Peter Max Posters, circa 1960’s-1970’s. These are each signed and dated by the Artist, and their provenance and rarity is accompanied by a Fall 2021 Exhibition at New York’s renowned Posterhouse Museum.www.suncoastpost.com
