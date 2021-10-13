CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Norway’s Flyr Eyes The Boeing 737 MAX

By Andrew Curran
simpleflying.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorway’s Flyr has signed a letter of intent to lease six Boeing 737 MAX 8s with options for a further four. The startup airline sealed the deal with Air Lease Corporation, and deliveries are due to commence in early 2022. “The decision to choose the latest generation of brand-new Boeing...

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

How The Boeing 747 Carried The Space Shuttle

The Boeing 747 is a great aircraft and has been popular with passengers and airlines for decades. As well as passenger and cargo airline use, it has also seen many other specialized, private, and VIP uses. One of the more unusual was as a ‘piggyback’ aircraft for the NASA Space Shuttle. Two 747s underwent many modifications to make this possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Peach Sells Unlimited Japanese Flight Pass For Just $173

Peach Aviation, the low-cost arm of ANA, has launched an all-you-can-fly travel pass for domestic Japanese flights, valid throughout the whole of November. Starting tomorrow, 150 unlimited passes will go on sale, starting at 19,800 yen ($173), giving free travel on all 33 domestic routes operated by the airline. Unlimited...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Boeing Aircraft#Flyr Eyes#Air Lease Corporation#Europe Sales Marketing
Crain's Chicago Business

Boeing's 737 Max crisis wasn't one man's fault

The first indictment in the Boeing Co. 737 Max crisis should not be the last. Late last week, a federal grand jury charged the company’s former chief technical pilot, Mark Forkner, with deceiving Federal Aviation Administration officials in their evaluation of the Max and scheming to defraud the plane maker’s customers. Forkner is the only person to be indicted thus far in connection with the lead-up to the twin crashes of the Max, which killed 346 people, prompted a nearly two-year worldwide grounding of the best-selling jet and caused a moment of reckoning for the aviation regulators who blessed the plane as safe. Boeing’s market value remains about half of what it was before the Max was grounded; the damage to its reputation and that of the FAA is immeasurable.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

What Has Become Of Nepal Airlines’ Single Boeing 757-200M?

The 757 was a hit for Boeing, with the advent of ETOPS opening the design up to a wider range of operators. The US planemaker produced more than 1,000, of which the majority belonged to the -200 series. However, did you know that this variant had a rather less popular sub-variant? Known as the 757-200M, Nepal Airlines flew the only example.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Which Aircraft Is Italy’s ITA Startup Operating?

ITA Airways is going all-Airbus. Italy’s new national airline has inherited a fleet of aging A319s, A320s, and A330s from its predecessor Alitalia. However, starting next year, it will also be operating brand new aircraft. Deliveries of 59 new jets will commence in the first quarter of 2022 and include 22 A220s and 17 A330neos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
simpleflying.com

The Story Of Tijuana’s Abandoned “Global Peace” Boeing 747

Outside of Tijuana’s International Airport (TIJ), there’s a parked and abandoned Boeing 747SP, registration N4522V, with a fascinating story. While one may see several ‘Queens of the Skies’ stored at places like Victorville, TIJ is not used as a place of long-term storage. So, why is it there? What’s its history? Let’s investigate further.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Transatlantic Is Back: Inside Finnair’s Long-Haul US Focus

Think Finnair, think Asia. The carrier’s long-haul network primarily focuses on connecting Asia to wider Europe over its strategically well-placed Helsinki hub. But because Asia is recovering slower than many regions, Finnair has tilted capacity towards the US. Focus shifts from Asia to the USA. In 2019, Finnair had over...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

In Photos: Two Airbus A380s Set To Be Scrapped In Singapore

Preparations have been made to scrap two Airbus A380s and a Boeing 777 in Singapore. The aircraft were recently moved from Singapore Changi Airport to the nearby Changi Exhibition Center, where they will be scrapped. Singapore Airlines hopes to recycle and upcycle many of the parts from all three aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Europe’s Busiest Airport? Istanbul Expects 35 Million Passengers In 2021

Istanbul is Europe’s busiest airport this year, and it intends to stay there. The highly ambitious airport has welcomed 11 new airlines and 26 new routes this year, along with Emirates’ A380, which operates daily. And unlike other airports, Istanbul has confirmed that it has no intention of increasing charges above pre-pandemic levels – helping to fuel further growth.
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

The Story Of Former Domestic Carrier Peruvian Airlines

When it comes to the commercial aviation scene in Perú today, LATAM Airlines (specifically its Peruvian subsidiary) is the dominant force. However, going back a few years, another Lima-based carrier operated a reasonably extensive network out of Perú’s capital, namely Peruvian Airlines. Let’s take a closer look at this carrier’s operational history.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

A Big Summer 2022: Delta Air Lines’ Transatlantic JFK Flights

Delta Air Lines is bringing back more flights out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The carrier will be resuming dormant routes to Prague and Copenhagen and bringing its international premium economy product to more customers as it works on a retrofit of its Airbus A330 and Boeing 767 fleet. Altogether, summer 2022 will be a huge year for Delta’s transatlantic network as it comes out of the crisis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Impressive: 99% Of BOC Aviation’s Fleet Is Leased Out

Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation continues to grow its fleet. It does not lack customers, with 99% of its owned fleet currently leased out. Despite a continued downturn in long-haul travel, the company has secured lease agreements for the six widebody aircraft currently not operating and will soon be back to near 100% of fleet utilization.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

India To Push For Domestic Aircraft Maintenance Requirements

It’s been a little over a month since the Government of India announced key reforms and policy targets in the aviation sector. Among them were plans of substantial rejigging of the country’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry. What changes has the government proposed in the MRO sector, and how will it impact the Indian aviation market? Let’s have a look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Fly more, pollute less -- the great aviation conundrum

The aviation sector is facing a great dilemma: How can it fulfil its ambition of doubling passenger numbers while meeting its goal of reducing its massive greenhouse gas emissions? Passenger numbers are projected to double by 2050, meaning a parallel doubling of CO2 if no action is taken.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Israeli Airline Takeover: El Al Seeks To Buy Competitor Arkia

Israeli flag carrier El Al is reportedly in the process of acquiring fellow Israeli airline Arkia. First reported by Israeli media on Monday, this consolidation of the country’s aviation industry would leave just Israir as the only other operator. Purchasing Arkia. While not much news has yet to come out...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Historic: Buy Parts Of A Former El Al Boeing 707

At Simple Flying we love the chance to own a piece of aircraft. The rarer the aircraft, the better. The opportunity to purchase part of a Boeing 707 that resided at Berlin Tegel Airport currently exists, with hundreds of pieces on auction until Sunday. The aircraft formerly registered as 4X-ATB...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy