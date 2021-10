Pitt has opened as a two-point favorite at home against Clemson, according to lines released Sunday by Circa Sports. The total for the game is 50.5 points. Pitt has been a favorite in all six of its game so far, and the Panthers are 5-1 against the spread, just as they are in the standings. Pitt has gone over the total in five of six, failing to do so for the first time against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO