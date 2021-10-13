CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Maxo Kream Teams Up With Hit-Boy On "GREENER KNOTS"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's had several successes in his career and Hit-Boy isn't slowing down. The mega-producer has worked with the best of the best in the industry, including his most recent wins with Nas after King's Disease and King's Disease II were hailed from the streets to the Grammy stage. Hit-Boy is the gift that keeps on giving, and he's is hoping that he has scored another hit after working with Maxo Kream on the Houston rapper's latest single, "Greener Knots."

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nas & Hit-Boy Keep It Moving On "Big Nas"

Nas and Hit-Boy didn't have to do it -- the pair could have been content to bask in the success of King's Disease 2, one of the strongest albums of the year released thus far. And yet the duo has already kept it moving with some brand new music, this time associated with Nas' upcoming MasterClass on hip-hop storytelling, which is currently set to land on October 14th.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Maxo Kream Announces New Album Drops Next Week

“..It’s been a lil minute but its time some real sh*t again,” captioned Maxo Kream in a new Instagram post unveiling the cover art to his new album, Weight of the World, that drops on Monday — October 18. The album that includes the new Tyler The Creator-featured single “Big...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Maxo Kream Releases Video for “Greener Knots”

Maxo Kream recently announced his forthcoming album Weight of the World and now he is back with a video for the singer “Greener Knots.” The new video is directed by Spike Jordan that tells the tale of what young men can face when coming up in certain neighborhoods. Prior to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxo Kream
Person
Nas
Paste Magazine

Listen to Maxo Kream's New Album, Weight of the World

Its release date was a moving target for a minute there, but Maxo Kream’s much-anticipated album Weight of the World has officially arrived. Released today (Oct. 18) via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records, the 16-track LP pays tribute to the rising Houston rapper’s late brother, Mmadu Biosah. “I put my all into this album and then sum. RIP To my brother,” Maxo tweeted Monday.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Maxo Kream Stays Poppin' His Collar On "Mama's Purse"

When Maxo Kream first burst onto the scene a couple of years ago, it was clear the Houston rapper had something to prove. Dropping "Punken" in 2018 and "Brandon Banks" in 2019, Kream showed the world his relentless work ethic and painted the perfect picture of what his come up in H-Town was really like.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knots#Houston Rapper#World#Prayin
Spin

Maxo Kream Speaks His Truth

Interviews are a bit of a tricky proposition for Maxo Kream. Sure, like any rapper ascending the pantheon of the music industry he knows they’re advantageous if not entirely necessary to promote his music. But, as he contends when we speak via phone one October afternoon a few weeks before he’s set to release his third album, Weight of the World, why bother interviewing him when you can simply listen to his music? After all, Maxo says, “When people be asking me questions about certain shit, I just be like, ‘Go jam my album. Cause I’m definitely going to reveal it all there.’ And that’s not me being an asshole,” he adds. “Cause if you jam my album, then you really feel me.”
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

'The First Time': Maxo Kream Talks Choking at His First Show, Getting Slapped, and DJ Screw

Houston rapper Maxo Kream, or Emekwane Ogugua Biosah Jr., blew it the first time he took the stage. “I start rapping and I choked, like on some Eminem-type shit,” says Maxo Kream, who was around 19 at the time of his first onstage performance. But that didn’t mean the larger-than-life, friendly but in-your-face Biosah was going down without a fight. When the boos came, he responded, “Y’all got me fucked up. Anyone in here got a problem with me, come look at that shit. You feel me?”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray & Lil Baby Dance Together On TikTok

Coi Leray is presently on tour with Lil Baby and Lil Durk, opening up for them as she continues to make a big name for herself in the music industry. Coming through with hit after hit, it seems as though Coi Leray could be a problem for years to come, and she's solidifying her relationships with some of rap's biggest heavy hitters, including Baby, by bonding with him backstage at the tour.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow & Soulja Boy Hit The Smeeze For TikTok

Soulja Boy appears to be having the time of his life while supporting Bow Wow and Omarion on The Millennium Tour. At the beginning of the month, he went viral for dancing to his track “Rick & Morty” backstage with Lizzo, and now the rapper is hitting the smeeze once again.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Looks Like Pop Royalty in This Candid New Pic From a Vogue Party

Paris is without question the ideal city for memorable fashion looks and trying new trends. The Fashion Capital of the World is home to designer shops, boutiques galore, and of course several fashion shows and celebrations throughout the year. At the recent 100 years of Vogue Paris Celebration, Michael Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Paris Jackson, was spotted looking like total pop star royalty in her gorgeous garb, and we loved every bit of it.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy