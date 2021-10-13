Maxo Kream Teams Up With Hit-Boy On "GREENER KNOTS"
He's had several successes in his career and Hit-Boy isn't slowing down. The mega-producer has worked with the best of the best in the industry, including his most recent wins with Nas after King's Disease and King's Disease II were hailed from the streets to the Grammy stage. Hit-Boy is the gift that keeps on giving, and he's is hoping that he has scored another hit after working with Maxo Kream on the Houston rapper's latest single, "Greener Knots."www.hotnewhiphop.com
