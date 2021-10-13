Trivia night— Halloween edition

Screening films for every night of October, Freeform kicked off 2021’s 31 Nights of Halloween with popular films. October is my favorite month of the year: my heart always being drawn to the autumn aesthetic and all that it includes, leaves changing colors on the trees, going from a welcoming green hue to the vibrant reds and oranges of the season. When they fall to the sidewalk, being crunched by pedestrians, you know it’s because a brisk breeze blew through the area. You can practically taste autumn on the air, as you switch from shorts and tank tops to sweaters, jeans and boots, parading around pumpkin patches and prepping your Halloween costume.

TULSA, OK ・ 13 DAYS AGO