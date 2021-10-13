Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beaver County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Glazier, or 11 miles southwest of Lipscomb, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect some tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Follett, Higgins, Darrouzett, Wolf Creek Park, Slapout, Glazier and Lake Marvin. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH