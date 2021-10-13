CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards: 4 Quick Thoughts After Third Preseason Loss

By Chris Crouse
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 6 days ago

The Wizards lost their third game in as many tries during the preseason, handing the victory over to the Raptors 113-108.  Yet, there’s more than just the final score to consider when evaluating this team. Let’s take a look at some takeaways from the contest:

1 – Kyle Kuzma is getting settled in. The forward didn’t play great during his first two preseason games, though against the Raptors, he looked much more comfortable, making eight of his 12 shots from the field (24 points). Kuzma said him getting more familiarity with Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie played a role in him, breaking out while also adding that he feels like he has his legs back under him after some hard practices at Wizards HQ.

2 – Don’t worry about Bradley Beal’s shooting woes. Preseason games matter in the NBA but the individual stats in those games don’t necessarily hold too much weight. Beal made just 1-of-11 from the field vs. Toronto but he spent chunks of his on-court time getting his teammates involved (Beal’s six assists were only behind Dinwiddie’s seven for the team lead). Expect Beal to be more efficient going forward.

3 – Daniel Gafford continues to blossom. The big man had 14 points and 17 rebounds, the latter of which is the most he’s had in any NBA contest (h/t to Wizards’ PR for the statistical notes). Coach Wes Unseld Jr. started Gafford for the third straight game and although he gave Montrezl Harrell some minutes with the starters tonight, Gafford looks to be a lock to remain atop Washington’s depth chart once the season begins next week.

4 – It might take a while for the Wizards’ new roster to gel. Will it take close to a quarter of a season though? Kuzma told NBC Sports at halftime that he thinks it could take upwards of 20 games for the Wizards to put it all together.

Washington returns just five players—Beal, Gafford, Raul Neto, Anthony Gill, and Rui Hachimura—who saw any sort of meaningful action in their playoff series loss to the Sixers last year, so some sort of slow start is to be expected. However, if it takes Washington past Christmas time to figure things out, then we may be looking at a team that digs itself into a hole in the Eastern Conference standings yet again (but also a team that’s talented enough to climb out of it).

The post Wizards: 4 Quick Thoughts After Third Preseason Loss appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards preseason game preview

The Houston Rockets begin their 2021-22 campaign tonight with a preseason game against the Washington Wizards. The Rockets will be excited to put last season’s league-worst finish behind them. Into the squad are Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Josh Christopher, and Usman Garuba, all acquired on draft night. Houston lost Kelly Olynyk in free agency, but got a nice consolation prize in Daniel Theis. Mostly, the rest of the squad remains unchanged, other than the fact that Houston starts the season a lot healthier than they ended last season. It’s almost as if having a heavily injured team leads to a ton of losses.
NBA
NBA

Wizards Preseason Preview: schedule, storylines, scouting reports and more

On Tuesday, the Wizards will open a four-game preseason schedule on the road against the Rockets. After an offseason in which Washington hired Wes Unseld Jr. as its new head coach and made significant changes up and down its roster, the preseason will provide the Wizards a much-needed opportunity to gel as a group in preparation for a regular season schedule that tips on October 20 in Toronto.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards Release Three Players, Trim Roster to 15

The Wizards have released three players ahead of the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin, and Devontae Shuler have been waived, per the team. Washington now has 15 players on standard... The post Wizards Release Three Players, Trim Roster to 15 appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Wizards host Knicks in preseason matchup Saturday night

GAME INFO: Capital One Arena | 7 P.M. | TV: NBCSW | Radio: 980 AM & Wizards App. On Saturday night, the Wizards host their first home game of the 2020-21 preseason, taking on the Knicks at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Both teams are playing in their second of four preseason games – and will face off again on Friday, October 15 in a final tune-up game before the start of the regular season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

4 takeaways from Rockets’ preseason opener against Wizards

Good or bad, everything in the preseason should be taken with a grain of salt, especially for this young Houston Rockets team. While it’s statistically more indicative of what will happen in the regular season than pundits give it credit for, the preseason primarily serves two purposes:. For coaches to...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

NBA Expert Picks Today Preseason: Wizards vs. Rockets: Odds & Preview

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, the Washington Wizards are playing the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center; free NBA expert picks today preseason articles are viewable on the main page. This matchup is schedule for 8 p.m. ET. The game can be watched live via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA...
NBA
chatsports.com

A look at some of the numbers from the Wizards-Rockets preseason game

What should fans take from last night’s preseason game between the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets? Basically nothing, good or bad. Sure, feel free to look for signs and portents and omens. The preseason is a time for optimism. Just tap the brakes by keeping in mind that it’s a small sample size, no one is game-planning for opponents, and almost no one is playing with regular season effort.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards Week in Review: 10/3/21 — 10/9/21

Let’s get you up to date on the news, rumors, and content that you might have missed on the Washington Wizards this week (including actual basketball): In the Wizards’ first preseason game, they... The post Wizards Week in Review: 10/3/21 — 10/9/21 appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raul Neto
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Kyle Kuzma
chatsports.com

Recap: Beal leads with 18 points as Wizards fall in preseason opener

Wizards: Bradley Beal (18), Aaron Holiday (15), Spencer Dinwiddie (14) Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr. (25), Jalen Green (12), Daniel Theis (12) The Wizards opened preseason play on Tuesday night, falling to the Rockets 125-119 at the Toyota Center. Bradley Beal led the way for Washington with 18 points, shooting 6-12 (.500) from the field and 5-5 (1.000) from the free throw line. Kevin Porter Jr. scored a game-high 25 points to go along with four rebounds and five assists to lead the way for Houston.
NBA
Bullets Forever

Wizards have players’ only meeting, even before the start of the preseason

When you hear the word “players’ only meeting,” that generally happens during the middle of a season, after a team goes on a losing stretch. The Washington Wizards have had these types of meetings in past seasons, like other teams, often after a losing stretch. But this time, the Wizards had a players’ only meeting, during training camp last week according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Continue Preseason Play Against Wizards, Minus Randle

The Knicks will travel to the nation’s capital to take on the Wizards in their lone preseason game away from home. The New York Knicks opened up their 2021 preseason with a resounding victory over the Indiana Pacers. Up next on their schedule is the Washington Wizards, who the Knicks will play thrice during the regular season. Tonight’s matchup will take place at the Capital One Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Buzz: Trades, Simmons, Blazers, Harrell, Wizards, Irving

Another day, another Ben Simmons rumor. The Blazers and Sixers have had discussions about a deal with Philadelphia reportedly asking for CJ McCollum, three first-round picks, and three additional pick swaps in... The post NBA Buzz: Trades, Simmons, Blazers, Harrell, Wizards, Irving appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preseason Games#Raptors#Wizards Hq
NBC Sports

Wizards are making strides limiting turnovers in preseason

NBA preseason stats are kind of like county fair tickets. They sort of mean something, but once the games are over, they don't count for anything at all. So, it should be taken with a moderately sized grain of salt, but the Wizards are showing improvement in a key category they have emphasized early in head coach Wes Unseld Jr.'s tenure. Through three preseason games, they are one of the best teams at protecting the ball.
NBA
Yardbarker

Bradley Beal suffers knee contusion in Wizards preseason finale

The Washington Wizards closed out the preseason in a loss to the New York Knicks. But it was another loss that is more troubling. Three-time all-star Bradley Beal exited Friday’s game with a right knee contusion. He played nine minutes and shot 2-of-4 from the field for five points. Following...
NBA
abc17news.com

Flynn, Dekker rally Raptors to preseason win over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Malachi Flynn scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors closed out their preseason with a 113-108 victory over the Washington Wizards. Sam Dekker scored 12 of his 18 points in the final period to help the Raptors erase an eight-point deficit during the final 12 minutes. Kyle Kuzma hit six of eight 3-pointers he shot and finished with a team-high 24 points in just less than 30 minutes for the Wizards. Washington is winless in the preseason and closes out its preseason on Friday against the Knicks in New York.
NBA
chatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards preseason

We almost made it! One more preseason game to go before we get into the real deal. But in an odd twist of fate, tonight’s opponent, the Washington Wizards, is the same opponent the Toronto Raptors will face when said “real deal” begins: The Raptors open the regular season next week when they host the Wizards in Toronto.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards-Raptors: Odds, Starters, Injuries, Preseason Notes

The Wizards will host the Raptors in their third preseason contest on Tuesday. Washington enters the contest losing their first two preseason games while the Raptors are 1-2. [Related: 4 Quick Takeaways... The post Wizards-Raptors: Odds, Starters, Injuries, Preseason Notes appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
theknickswall

Knicks Look to Finish Undefeated Preseason With Wizards Rematch

The Knicks play their final preseason game tonight, looking to finish the preseason 4-0 against a winless Washington Wizards team. The New York Knicks (3-0) are preparing for a rematch with the Washington Wizards (0-3) in the preseason finale. Although it’s difficult to get a complete read on both teams...
NBA
WTOP

Wizards improve 3-point shooting and other observations from preseason loss

Wizards improve 3-point shooting and other observations from preseason loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Wizards lost to the Toronto Raptors 113-108 on Tuesday night in their penultimate preseason game. Here are five observations from what went down…. Better from 3. The Wizards were hoping to play...
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
31
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy