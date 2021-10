The NMU Men’s Soccer team comes off of a tough weekend on the road, falling in both matches this past weekend against Upper Iowa and St. Cloud State. The ‘Cats (1-6-2, 1-4-1 GLIAC) are now on a three-game losing streak, and have lost six of their nine matches on the year. Against an Upper Iowa team that has had growing pains since joining the conference, it was a lack of focus early against the Peacocks that contributed to a 3-0 loss on Friday.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO