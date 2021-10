Since the COVID induced lockdown compelled every central bank and its brethren to print money ad hoc, one phrase has been constantly fed to the market, "Inflation is transitory". Of course, if a balance sheet of over $4.5 trillion did not produce any sort of inflation over the past decade, then why should another $4 trillion do so? The honest answer is that this new generation of central bankers has only one solution to any crisis, just keep printing.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO