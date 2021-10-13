GBP/USD sticks to the 1.3500-1.3680 range – UOB
24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to ‘weaken to 1.3545’ did not materialize as it traded between 1.3568 and 1.3636 before closing largely unchanged at 1.3589. The underlying tone still appears to be soft and we continue to see room for GBP to weaken to 1.3545. However, the major support at 1.3500 is not expected to come under threat. On the upside, a break of 1.3635 (minor resistance is at 1.3620) would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”www.fxstreet.com
