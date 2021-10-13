CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD sticks to the 1.3500-1.3680 range – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
Cover picture for the article24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to ‘weaken to 1.3545’ did not materialize as it traded between 1.3568 and 1.3636 before closing largely unchanged at 1.3589. The underlying tone still appears to be soft and we continue to see room for GBP to weaken to 1.3545. However, the major support at 1.3500 is not expected to come under threat. On the upside, a break of 1.3635 (minor resistance is at 1.3620) would indicate that the current mild downward pressure has eased.”

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to grind higher towards the 1.1746 mark – Commerzbank

“EUR/USD has broken higher through the accelerated downtrend as suspected.”. “The intraday Elliott wave counts remain positive and we would allow for a deeper retracement to 1.1746 four-month downtrend.”. “Dips lower are indicated to hold around 1.1565. Below 1.1522 (last week's low) lies the 50% retracement of the move from...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3684; (P) 1.3729; (R1) 1.3789; …. No change in GBP/USD’s outlook and intraday bias stays on the upside. Further rise should be seen to 1.3912 key structural resistance. Firm break there will indicate that the correction from 1.4248 is complete with three waves down to 1.3410. Further rally would then be seen to retest 1.4248 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.3567 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3410 low instead.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD quotes continue to rise?

On the daily timeframe, GBP/USD: D1 approached the upper border of the descending channel and the 200-day moving average line. They must be broken upward before opening a position. A number of technical analysis indicators have generated signals for further growth. We do not rule out a bullish movement if GBP/USD rises above its last high and 200-day moving average line: 1.378. This level can be used as an entry point. The initial risk limitation is possible below the Parabolic signal and the last two lower fractals: 1.341. After opening a pending order, move the stop to the next fractal low following the Bollinger and Parabolic signals. Thus, we change the potential profit/loss ratio in our favor. The most cautious traders, after making a deal, can go to the four-hour chart and set a stop-loss, moving it in the direction of movement. If the price overcomes the stop level (1.341) without activating the order (1.378), it is recommended to delete the order: there are internal changes in the market that were not taken into account.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF stays below 0.9250 amid higher US Treasury yields

USD/CHF edges lower, erasing the previous session’s gains. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Fed tapering and higher inflationary concerns influence traders' decisions. USD/CHF accumulated mild losses on Tuesday in the early Asian session. After testing the high near 0.9280 in the US session, the...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eyes resistance between $1.3810 and $1.3785

Buyers and sellers continue to battle for position around the upper region of prime support at $1.1473-1.1583. As you can see, buyers marginally have the upper hand right now, potentially fuelled on the back of long-term sell-stops tripped beneath lows at $1.1612 (2020). $1.1981-1.1848 supply is recognised as the next upside objective on this scale.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD: More OCR hikes speak of a higher kiwi – ANZ

“Given some of the themes ripping through global markets like stagflation, tapering and spiraling energy prices, more volatility is likely.”. “The rise in inflation will keep the RBNZ at the beginning of the pack in this hiking cycle, which should cement rather than question its commitment to low and stable inflation, and growing market expectations of more OCR hikes will likely help rather than hinder the NZD.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, XAU/USD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3772; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3665 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3905. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3505. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3415.
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control as BoE rate hike bets increase

British pound has been outperforming its major rivals since the start of the week. Markets are pricing in 70% probability of a BoE rate hike by the end of the year. 1.3800 and 1.3850 align as the next targets for GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair closed the fourth straight trading day...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to trade within a 1.1550-1.1650 range this week – ING

On Monday, EUR/USD is trading in the negative territory below 1.1600. The European Central Bank's dovish outlook remains intact and makes it difficult for the common currency to find demand. Economists at ING expect the pair to see a period of consolidation. PMIs to start show the impact of the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces some consolidation near term – UOB

Cable is predicted to move into a consolidative phase in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to advance to 1.3695, possibly 1.3715’. The subsequent advance exceeded our expectations as GBP rose to 1.3734. However, GBP pulled back sharply from the high. The pullback has room to extend but any weakness is likely limited to a test of 1.3645. The strong support at 1.3595 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3695 followed by 1.3715.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD, capped at 1.3730, retreats below 1.3700

Pound's rally hits resistance at 1.3730 and pulls back below 1.3700. The sterling remains positive against a weaker US dollar. GBP/USD biased higher while above 1.3595. The British pound is giving away gains on Thursday’s US trading session, with the pair dropping back to levels below 1.3700 after having peaked at a three-week high at 1.3730. On daily charts, however, cable remains positive, above the top of the recent trading range, at 1.3650/70.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD points to some consolidation ahead of gains – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could move into a consolidative phase ahead of extra gains in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for GBP to advance to 1.3695, possibly 1.3715’. The subsequent advance exceeded our expectations as GBP rose to 1.3734. However, GBP pulled back sharply from the high. The pullback has room to extend but any weakness is likely limited to a test of 1.3645. The strong support at 1.3595 is not expected to come into the picture. Resistance is at 1.3695 followed by 1.3715.”
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: GBP/USD

I’m seeing a textbook retracement setup on Cable ahead of the U.S. retail sales release!. But first, here are the headlines that rocked the markets in the last trading sessions:. Fresh Market Headlines & Economic Data:. New Zealand Business NZ manufacturing index up from 39.7 to 51.4. Japanese tertiary industry...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD faces a probable move to 1.3715 – UOB

Cable’s upside could reach 1.3715 ahead of 1.3750 in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Our expectations for GBP to ‘weaken’ yesterday were wrong as it traded in a choppy manner before closing on a firm note at 1.3664 (+0.55%). While upward momentum has not improved by all that much, there is room for GBP to advance to 1.3695, possibly 1.3715. Any advance in GBP is unlikely to challenge the major resistance at 1.3750. Support is at 1.3640 followed by 1.3615.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: A move above 114.00 would not be surprising – UOB

In light of the recent price action, USD/JPY could now attempt an advance to the area above 114.00 the figure in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum is beginning to show tentative signs of slowing’. We added, ‘this coupled with still overbought conditions suggests that USD is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected USD to ‘trade between 113.15 and 113.80’. Our view was not wrong even though USD traded within a slightly narrower range than expected (113.21/113.80). The price actions are viewed as part of an on-going consolidation. In other words, we continue to expect USD to trade sideways, albeit at a lower range of 113.10/113.75.”
CURRENCIES
investing.com

GBP/USD Short Opportunity

USD: Do Strong Earnings Signal Strong Retail Sales? By Kathy Lien - Oct 14, 2021 5. Currencies and equities powered higher today, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 500 points. This was the strongest one-day rise for the Dow in nearly three... GBP/AUD: A Shorting Opportunity By...
RETAIL
investing.com

GBP/USD: Pair Could Move Lower

Looking at GBP/USD's 4-hour chart, we can see its downward trend since the past month started to slow down after a bounce from its support at 1.341. The 2% drop during the last couple of days of September was followed by a week-long consolidation at 1.356. The road towards 1.377,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD steady around 1.3595, threatens to break above the 1.3600 figure

The British pound seesaws around 1.3600 amid risk-off sentiment. Supply shortages and high energy prices dampen the market sentiment. The US Dollar Index reaches a one and ½ year high, around 94.50. The GBP/USD is barely unchanged 0.01% during the New York session, trading at 1.3595 at the time of...
MARKETS

