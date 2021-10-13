The Future of Collaborative Development

Working on a software project on two different computers. I wasted a bunch of time today. I thought I might have accidentally deleted the function while I was working on other things, so I spent about an hour implementing it again. In fact, the memory of the fix was correct, and it was still on the other PC. I forgot to push the feature that I had implemented on that PC to GitHub. This meant that I had to spend even more time merging the two slightly different implementations, and I was left in a state of “no leisure time for the poor”. There were two reasons for this, one was that the coding status was spilling out of the working memory due to intermittent small meetings. The other is that we have two separate development environments. The former is unavoidable in some respects. If having meetings increases the overall efficiency, then I should do it even if it reduces my efficiency a bit. On the other hand, the latter is easy to improve because there are no external factors.