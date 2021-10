2021 has been a year to forget for many, but in the NHL hockey community, there may be no one who wants it to be over more than Evander Kane. The 30-year-old forward can’t seem to stay out of the headlines this year, none of them being for good reasons. Aside from a great on ice performance during the 2020-21 season, Kane has been involved in plenty of drama, from filing bankruptcy, to allegedly betting on NHL games, as well as facing allegations on both sexual and physical abuse. On Tuesday, yet another story surfaced from the troubled San Jose Shark, as it is being reported that the NHL is investigating him over use of a fake COVID-19 vaccine card.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO