MLB

NLDS Game 4 Recap: Dodgers Defeat Giants To Force Winner-Take-All Scenario

By Matthew Moreno
dodgerblue.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalker Buehler turned in a valiant effort in his first career start on short rest and the Los Angeles Dodgers staved off elimination with a 7-2 win against the San Francisco Giants in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t have a hard pitch...

dodgerblue.com

Comments / 0

Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Cody Bellinger
#Game One#Game Mechanics#Nlds Game 4#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants
