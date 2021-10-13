CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Trailer For Michelle Young’s Season Of The Bachelorette Is Here

Bachelor in Paradise just concluded, and quite successfully too . Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt , Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian , and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin-Solis — all left happily engaged. People like Pieper James and Brendan Morais however, left paradise, broke up, and lost followers . The end of paradise signals the start of The Bachelorette , and this season is bound to be the most dramatic yet!

In the new trailer for Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette , we hear her scream, “I’m ready to fall in love!” The first thing we see is Michelle looking stunning in a gold dress, walking down a hallway covered in rose petals – because this is The Bachelor franchise after all. Then we hear her say, “how would a girl not feel special?” as the camera pans over a bunch of dudes walking a runway in aviation gear. From there, it’s on!

The Bachelor producers certainly know how to put together a great teaser trailer. This one in particular has romance, fireworks, public declarations of love, drama, and of course, wannabe actors. The men appear to be set on one guy in particular who they think isn’t there “for the right reasons,” and at one point you hear one guy say to another guy, “you’re an actor and you’ve come on a reality show.” Although, let’s face it, these shows are crawling with wannabe actors!

Michelle’s men also question whether she knew one of the guys prior to coming on the show. You can see a contestant say, “a lot of guys are questioning that you might have known him before here.” Which, if that’s the case, let’s hope Michelle’s relationship doesn’t turn into a Dale Moss and Clare Crawely situation. Clayton Echard , the next Bachelor is also seen getting into it with the other guys on the show.

It looks like the biggest source of drama this season is actually really creepy. Bachelorette hosts, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe sit down with Michelle and have a serious conversation, where they tell her, “we found something that was actually really alarming.” They’re not being dramatic either, because then we cut to a shot of a bunch of colorful folders with papers, highlights, and circled text. All of which looks “like someone was planning out their every move.” I need to know, how do you plan your every move on The Bachelor when you’re either given a rose or not? Either way, this will definitely be intriguing to find out.

Finally, the trailer makes it seem as though Michelle just wants to be seen by the man in her life. “I just feel unseen, I can’t keep giving and giving and not getting it back,” she says. But have no fear, Michelle eventually says to one of the men, “when I’m with you, you make me feel seen.” She’s also heard saying throughout the trailer things like, “that was the hottest kiss of my life,” “my heart is literally on fire,” and “these are the best guys of my entire life.” So, here’s hoping Michelle winds up with the absolute best. She deserves nothing less.

TELL US- WILL YOU BE WATCHING MICHELLE’S SEASON OF THE BACHELORETTE? WHY DO YOU THINK CLAYTON GETS INTO IT WITH THE OTHER GUYS? WILL MICHELLE WALK AWAY WITH A NEIL LANE DIAMOND?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]

