Dodgers beat Giants 7-2, setting up winner-take-all Game 5 in NLDS

Alex Vesia #51 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning. Photo credit Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers tied the National League Division Series Tuesday night, beating the Giants 7-2.

Mookie Betts #50 celebrates his two-run home run with Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning in game 4. Photo credit Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The win sets up an unforgettable, winner-take-all Game 5 in San Francisco Thursday between the rival teams.

Manager Dave Roberts #30 takes out Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning in game 4. Photo credit Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles maintained breathing room, collecting 12 hits and five walks.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after his two run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning in game 4. Photo credit Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Joe Kelly #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning in game 4. Photo credit Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning for LA.

Gavin Lux #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is caught in a run down against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning in game 4. Photo credit Harry How/Getty Images

The game was delayed briefly before the eighth inning when an attendee darted across the field before being tackled by officials.

Former Lakers player and president Magic Johnson attended the sporting event.