CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' season comes down to decisive Game 5 vs. Dodgers after Game 4 loss

By Marcus White
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203iLV_0cPYioDC00
Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches his RBI sacrifice fly out against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning in game 4 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo credit Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants' and Los Angeles Dodgers' seasons will come down to another winner-take-all game in their historic rivalry.

San Francisco failed to eliminate Los Angeles in Game 4 of the best-of-five National League Division Series on Tuesday, losing 7-2 at Dodger Stadium.

The series will conclude with a decisive Game 5 at Oracle Park on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:07.

Los Angeles never trailed Tuesday night, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Trea Turner's RBI double. Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts' two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth made it 4-0, and his sacrifice fly the next inning made it 5-1.

Will Smith put the game away with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth, giving the Dodgers a 7-2 lead.

The Giants and Dodgers had never played in a playoff series prior to this year, when they finished first and second, respectively, in the National League West. San Francisco won a franchise-record 107 regular-season games, while Los Angeles matched a club record with 106.

One team's season will end Thursday night in San Francisco, and the winner will have little time to celebrate newfound bragging rights in one of baseball's oldest rivalries.

The best-of-seven National League Championship Series begins Saturday. If the Giants win, they'll host the Atlanta Braves and play for their first pennant since winning the World Series in 2014.

If the Dodgers win, they’ll travel to Atlanta to play for their fourth pennant in five years. The Dodgers erased a three-games-to-one NLCS deficit against the Braves last year to advance to the World Series, which Los Angeles won for the first time since 1988.

Thursday's contest concludes the first playoff series between the Giants and Dodgers, whose rivalry dates back to when both teams called New York home prior to their moves to the West Coast in 1958. But it won't be the first win-or-go-home game between the two.

In 1951, Bobby Thomson’s walk-off home run – the "Shot Heard 'Round the World" – clinched the National League pennant for the New York Giants in the third game of a best-of-three tiebreaker with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Eleven years later in another three-game tiebreaker, the visiting Giants scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning of the decisive third game, eliminating the Dodgers to advance to the World Series.

Seventy years after Thomson’s shot, do these foes from way back have another classic in store?

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Giants coach’s reaction to blown call goes viral

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
MLB
foxla.com

VIDEO: Dodger fans brawl during crucial Game 4 of NLDS

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Dodgers played a remarkable game and kept their playoff hopes alive in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night. However, the game experience was soured for some fans in one section of Dodger Stadium. A video...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Bobby Thomson
Sports Illustrated

How Should We Feel About the Astros?

The Astros are tearing the cover off the ball this postseason, just as they have all year. And don’t let Ryan Tepera fool you, they are not doing so with the aid of illicit activities. It’s been nearly two years since we first learned about the Astros’ cheating en route to winning the 2017 World ...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Brooklyn Dodgers#National League West#Braves#Nlcs
KESQ News Channel 3

Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series! The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series. The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning. Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK— Los The post Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS appeared first on KESQ.
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Takes Blame For Game 1 Loss To Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers withstood a subpar start by Max Scherzer in the Wild Card Game, but were unable to overcome Walker Buehler struggling early in a loss to the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Of course, the offense mustering only five hits...
MLB
Las Cruces Sun-News

Dodgers offense comes to life in NLDS Game 2 to even series with Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- They were partying in the stands, waving their orange towels, and laughing as they changed their traditional chant of “Beat LA!’ to “Sweep LA!" The sellout crowd of 42,275 at Oracle Park was loving life, getting ready to enjoy the moment they slayed the mighty dragon, mocking the Los Angeles Dodgers as they went down.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Decider

Giants vs. Dodgers Game 5 Live Stream: How To Watch Giants vs. Dodgers Game 5 Live

It all comes down to one final game as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants meet in Game 5 of the NLDS. Both the Dodgers and the Giants have 109 wins (including playoffs) as they march into tonight’s do or die game. Another chapter of their historic rivalry will be written as one team will advance to battle the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series while the other team heads home. With their seasons on the line, righty Logan Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA) gets the nod for the Giants while, surprisingly, Corey Knebel (2.45 ERA) takes the mound for the Dodgers. You gotta love October baseball.
MLB
watchstadium.com

NLDS Game 2 Highlights: Dodgers vs. Giants

Dodgers P Julio Urias tossed five strong innings, and the LA offense put up nine runs on 11 hits to down the Giants 9-2 and even the NLDS at one game apiece. Check out the highlights here!
MLB
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy