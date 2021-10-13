Frank Warren: “We’ve Made Conor Benn An Offer For David Avanesyan”
David Avanesyan v Conor Benn being eyed by Frank Warren. Frank Warren has major plans for newly signed welterweight contender David “Ava” Avanesyan (28-3-1, 16KOs). Ranked #6 in the WBO, #12 in the IBF, #7 in the WBC and #12 in the WBA, the Russian born fighter is riding a five-fight win streak. He’s had a terrific 2021, thus far. Back in February, he pulled off an upset when he defeated previously unbeaten prospect Josh “Pretty Boy” Kelly (10-1-1, 6KOs) by sixth round TKO. He more recently followed that victory up with another stoppage victory over Liam “Dynamo” Taylor (23-2-1, 11KOs) in two rounds on October 2.3kingsboxing.com
Comments / 0